News

Teens Honored for Safe Driving

May 19, 2020
No Comments
May 20, 2020—Toyota and Discover Education recently announced the winner of the TeenDrive365 Video Challenge, a national safe-driving public service announcement competition for high school students, per a press release. The challenge raises awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

Ten winners were selected. Palmer W. for "HEY!" from Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga., receives $15,000 for the grand prize and the chance to work with a Discovery Education film crew to re-shoot the winning video as a TV-ready public service announcement (PSA).

Students submitted self-directed 30 to 60 second videos for a panel of judges to vote. The student-created PSAs are published nationally by TMNA.

 

 

