Enterprise Creates Complete Clean Pledge

May 12, 2020—Enterprise has instituted a pledge to maintain high levels of car cleanliness in the industry, according to an Enterprise press release,

The company has implemented the Complete Clean Pledge program. Under the program, it has expanded and is relaunching its cleaning protocols. Employees are being trained to implement the new cleaning mandates. These mandates include enhanced cleaning guidance for vehicles, shuttles and branch locations, as well as social distancing practices.

In addition to new signage throughout rental locations and lots indicating updated rental processes, customers will see Complete Clean Pledge notifications within their rented vehicles confirming they have been thoroughly cleaned. This includes washing, vacuuming, general wipe down and sanitizing with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than 20 high-touch points.

The cleaning guidance set forth in the Complete Clean Pledge is also aligned with the U.S. Travel Association’s (USTA) “Travel in the New Normal” guidance introduced last week.