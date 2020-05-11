MENU

News

Fisher Auto Parts Opens New Distribution Center

May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020—Fisher Auto Parts is opening and partially constructing an automated distribution center in Walton, Ky., according to a Fisher Auto Parts press release.

About 250 stores could be serviced by the distribution center. All nine of the upgraded, paperless, privately owned distribution centers are linked daily, providing overnight delivery. 

Fisher is also upgrading stores in the KOI region into hub stores as part of increasing the overall number of company-owned hub stores. The parts company is located in 18 states. 

 

