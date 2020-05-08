MENU

Jeep Wrangler Fails Safety Test

May 8, 2020
May 8, 2020—The 2019-20 Jeep Wrangler 4-door earns a marginal rating in an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) driver-side small overlap front crash test.

The car tipped onto its passenger side after striking a barrier.

Rollovers result in dangerous crashes, of course, because of the risk of complete or partial ejection. This is a concern in the Wrangler because the roof and doors can be removed, according to the IIHS.The car lacks side curtain airbags designed to keep occupants inside.

The Wrangler has an optional vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention system that earns a superior rating. In IIHS track tests, it avoided collisions at 12 and 25 mph. It is not available with a pedestrian front crash prevention system.

 

