2020 WIN Scholarship Recipients Announced

May 7, 2020—Eleven new recipients will receive the 2020 WIN (The Women’s Industry Network) College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award, according to a WIN press release.

Each recipient receives a $1,000 scholarship to continue their post-secondary education in collision repair and complimentary registration to attend the 2021 WIN Educational Conference.

Recipients are also provided the opportunity to be mentored by one of the Most Influential Women (MIW) honorees or a member of the WIN board of directors.The list of 2020 recipients includes: