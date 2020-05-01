MENU

MITCHCO Collision Repair Acquires New Florida Shop

May 1, 2020
May 1, 2020—MITCHCO Collision Repair has acquired Oliver's Auto Body, according to a press release. MITCHCO Collision Repair is a Florida-based MSO owned and operated by Dave Mitchell and his son, DJ Mitchell.

Oliver’s Auto Body, located in Melbourne, Fla., was formed in 1985 by Oliver Mertens, and his brother Thomas took over in 2013.

MITCHCO Collision Repair currently operates locations in Merritt Island and Indian Harbour, as well. DJ Mitchell is an online columnist for FenderBender and a host for FenderBender's MSO Project podcast.

