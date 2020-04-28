MENU

New Hyundai Models Lauded for Safety

April 28, 2020
April 28, 2020—The 2020 Hyundai Sonata and Sonata Hybrid received a 5-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), according to a Hyundai press release.

The Sonata has a range of active and passive safety technologies. It includes a nine-air bag setup and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The vehicle is equipped with the following ADAS technologies:

  • SmartSense
  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (standard)
  • Lane Keeping Assist (standard)
  • Advanced Smart Cruise Control  with Stop and Go (standard)
  • Highway Driving Assist (Optional)

 

 

