New Hyundai Models Lauded for Safety

April 28, 2020—The 2020 Hyundai Sonata and Sonata Hybrid received a 5-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), according to a Hyundai press release.

The Sonata has a range of active and passive safety technologies. It includes a nine-air bag setup and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The vehicle is equipped with the following ADAS technologies: