New Hyundai Models Lauded for Safety
April 28, 2020—The 2020 Hyundai Sonata and Sonata Hybrid received a 5-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), according to a Hyundai press release.
The Sonata has a range of active and passive safety technologies. It includes a nine-air bag setup and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).
The vehicle is equipped with the following ADAS technologies:
- SmartSense
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (standard)
- Lane Keeping Assist (standard)
- Advanced Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (standard)
- Highway Driving Assist (Optional)