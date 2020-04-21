Household Vehicle Travel in Dramatic Decline

April 21, 2020—Cellular data collected by StreetLight Data shows that household vehicle travel across the U.S. has declined by over 50 percent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicle travel declined by 68-72 percent during the last two weeks in March and the first week of April, compared with the first week in March.

The District of Columbia has seen the most dramatic drop in travel, with a whopping 89 percent decline in travel from home.

The data represent household-based vehicle-miles traveled (omitting, for example, truck traffic) and the estimates of total vehicle-miles traveled are at variance with some other sources of vehicle travel data published by state and federal agencies.