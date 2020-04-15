TechForce Foundation Unveils Yearly Grand Prize Honoree

April 15, 2020—TechForce Foundation has announced the 2020 FutureTechs Rock Grand Prize winner as Griffin Howland, according to a TechForce press release.

Howland is a senior in high school attending Pickens County Career and Technology College, in Liberty, S.C.

He is already proficient in SMAW, GTAW, GMAW, and FCAW welding processes with multiple materials, as well as OSHA 10 Certified. Howland's achievements include representing his school’s welding program at the state SkillsUSA welding competition, finishing in fourth place out of 260 at the Tulsa Welding Competition in Jacksonville, Fla., and being named his school’s Welding Student of the Year in 2019.

The Awards Finalists included: