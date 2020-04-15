MENU

News

TechForce Foundation Unveils Yearly Grand Prize Honoree

April 15, 2020
April 15, 2020—TechForce Foundation has announced the 2020 FutureTechs Rock Grand Prize winner as Griffin Howland, according to a TechForce press release.

Howland is a senior in high school attending Pickens County Career and Technology College, in Liberty, S.C.

He is already proficient in SMAW, GTAW, GMAW, and FCAW welding processes with multiple materials, as well as OSHA 10 Certified. Howland's achievements include representing his school’s welding program at the state SkillsUSA welding competition, finishing in fourth place out of 260 at the Tulsa Welding Competition in Jacksonville, Fla., and being named his school’s Welding Student of the Year in 2019. 

The Awards Finalists included:

  • Automotive – Meng Yang, Long Beach City College.
  • Aviation – Damen Martin, Upper Bucks County Technical School.
  • Collision Repair – Samantha Welch, GST BOCES Cooper Campus.
  • Diesel Off-Road – Danny Gonzalez, Salina Area Technical College.
  • Diesel On-Road – Christian Hill, University of Northwestern Ohio.
  • Motorcycle & ATV – Nicholas DiBartolo, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute.
  • Motorsports – Franklin Forman, University of Northwester Ohio.
  • Restoration – Kassidy Nixon, Central Carolina Community College.

