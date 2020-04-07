Create Business Stability

April 10, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources.

How to Train Your Mind for High-Pressure Situations, According to an Olympic Coach – Inc

Dr. Don Greene doesn't dance, play musical instruments, or compete on an Olympic track. But he has successfully coached more than 1,000 professional dancers and musicians to nail competitive auditions and land dream jobs.

Popular Time-Blocking or Time-Management Techniques You Can Use While Working Remotely – Entrepreneur

Managing time is extremely valuable for working remotely, where distractions abound. Just because you're working from home doesn't mean you should get less done.

To Build an Agile Team, Commit to Organizational Stability – Harvard Business Review

A foundation of organizational stability is what provides people with a sense of confidence, security, and optimism during times of disruptive change in the workplace.