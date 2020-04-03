MENU

Nissan Recalls 250K Vehicles

April 3, 2020
April 3, 2020—Nissan is recalling over 250,000 cars worldwide to replace Takata air bag inflators, according to a report by ABC News.

The vehicles have air bags with volatile ammonium nitrate that can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. Documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggest Takata packed in too much ammonium nitrate propellant while manufacturing the inflators.

Takata had until the end of last year to prove that the inflators with the drying agent were safe, or NHTSA was to order them all to be recalled.

NHTSA has not made a decision yet, according to the report.

