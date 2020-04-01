MENU

Mazda Earns Safety Honor for Headlights

April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020—Mazda has made improvements to its base headlights which were static LED in order to gain an IIHS safety rating.

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 recently earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for models built after December.

To qualify for a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must come standard with acceptable- or good-rated headlights, in addition to meeting criteria for crashworthiness and available front crash prevention.

