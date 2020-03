March 26, 2020—Noblr, a personal car insurance company has launched in New Mexico.

The company rewards drivers for good driving behaviors. The company is built on a reciprocal-exchange model, in which the drivers are members of the company.

Members can save money if they drive less, brake and accelerate mindfully, and don't text while driving, among other factors.

Noblr launched in Colorado in 2019, followed by launches in Texas, Ohio, and Arizona.