Aid Laid-off Employees

March 27, 2020— To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources.

3 Marketing Lies Small Business Owners Tell Themselves – Entrepreneur

Getting entrepreneurs to invest in marketing begins by knocking down common misconceptions around it. Here are the top three.

Why Attitude Matters – Success

Just as we are affected by what we know, we are also affected by how we feel. Like thoughts, emotions have the capacity to propel us toward future fortune or future disaster.

A Time to Lead with Purpose and Humanity – Harvard Business Review

The key question CEOs and companies are dealing with is how to lead in this environment.

How to Help Your Laid-Off or Furloughed Employees Manage Unemployment – Inc

Deciding to terminate an employee for financial reasons is heartbreaking, but there are things you can do to ease some of the hardship.