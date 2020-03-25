MENU

Able Body Shop Acquires Spruce Park Auto Body

March 25, 2020
March 25, 2020—Able Body Shop has acquired Spruce Park Auto Body.

Spruce Park Auto Body has been in business in the Anchorage, Alaska  for 57 years. 

In the coming months, Able Body Shop Midtown is set to relocate to the Spruce Park Auto Body location at 1730 E Dowling Rd, just a half a mile from the current Able Body Shop Midtown location. Customer repairs and uninterrupted production for both body shops and locations will continue though the transition.

Ryan Cropper, owner of Able Body Shop is a FenderBender columnist. 

