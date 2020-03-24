This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

March 25, 2020—This week, FenderBender sister brand ADAPT explored the technician's role even further and breaks down the potential value of blockchain technology on the auto industry.

Strategies

More on Blockchain: The Car Wallet

A vehicle wallet system isn't hard to imagine. A car wallet could have a vehicle pay as it moves on the road.

Video: RoboTire at Work

The March 9 podcast with RoboTire founder Victor Darolfi got a lot of attention, so ADAPT got a video showing how the system works. Check it out!

What Operators Should Know About Modern Piston Ring Design

Fuel efficiency through reduced friction is a big part of engine design, as automakers look for every way to increase MPGs.

News

Tesla Telematics Data Leads to Reports on Crashes

The NTSB managed to get a detailed look at crashes involving Tesla cars by using Tesla's telematics data and a video of the movements before the crash.

Volvo Recalls Cars to Fix AEB

Volvo is recalling more than 736,000 cars worldwide because the automatic emergency braking system may not work as designed to effectively stop the car.

Starsky Robotics Closes for Good

Starsky Robotics, the self-driving truck company, is shutting down after failing to secure additional funding.