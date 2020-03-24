This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News
March 25, 2020—This week, FenderBender sister brand ADAPT explored the technician's role even further and breaks down the potential value of blockchain technology on the auto industry.
Strategies
More on Blockchain: The Car Wallet
A vehicle wallet system isn't hard to imagine. A car wallet could have a vehicle pay as it moves on the road.
The March 9 podcast with RoboTire founder Victor Darolfi got a lot of attention, so ADAPT got a video showing how the system works. Check it out!
What Operators Should Know About Modern Piston Ring Design
Fuel efficiency through reduced friction is a big part of engine design, as automakers look for every way to increase MPGs.
News
Tesla Telematics Data Leads to Reports on Crashes
The NTSB managed to get a detailed look at crashes involving Tesla cars by using Tesla's telematics data and a video of the movements before the crash.
Volvo is recalling more than 736,000 cars worldwide because the automatic emergency braking system may not work as designed to effectively stop the car.
Starsky Robotics Closes for Good
Starsky Robotics, the self-driving truck company, is shutting down after failing to secure additional funding.