MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0320Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secret to Providing Stellar Customer Service

Snap Shop: Quality Auto Body & Glass

4 Keys to Efficient Modern Scanning

Numbers: The Impact of DRPs

Lift Safety 101

How to Handle Neighbors Who Hate Body Shops

Master Your Shop's Culture

How I Work: Bob Winters

Support Your Staff

Examining Effective Goal-Setting

The Keys to Scheduling Work Effectively

The Keys to Quickly Winning Over Customers

News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

March 24, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Adapt automotive technology Blockchain Technology car wallet paperless technology

March 25, 2020—This week, FenderBender sister brand ADAPT explored the technician's role even further and breaks down the potential value of blockchain technology on the auto industry.

Strategies

More on Blockchain: The Car Wallet 

A vehicle wallet system isn't hard to imagine. A car wallet could have a vehicle pay as it moves on the road.

Video: RoboTire at Work

The March 9 podcast with RoboTire founder Victor Darolfi got a lot of attention, so ADAPT got a video showing how the system works. Check it out!

What Operators Should Know About Modern Piston Ring Design

Fuel efficiency through reduced friction is a big part of engine design, as automakers look for every way to increase MPGs.

News

Tesla Telematics Data Leads to Reports on Crashes 

The NTSB managed to get a detailed look at crashes involving Tesla cars by using Tesla's telematics data and a video of the movements before the crash.

Volvo Recalls Cars to Fix AEB

Volvo is recalling more than 736,000 cars worldwide because the automatic emergency braking system may not work as designed to effectively stop the car.

Starsky Robotics Closes for Good

Starsky Robotics, the self-driving truck company, is shutting down after failing to secure additional funding.

Related Articles

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

OEM Panel to Address Advanced Vehicle Design, Shop Impact

Bracing for the Advanced Vehicle Design Shift

You must login or register in order to post a comment.