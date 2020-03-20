MENU

6 Keys to Leading During a Crisis

March 20, 2020
March 20, 2020—Management expert Peter Barron Stark, the president of his own consulting firm, shares his six tips for how a business owner can lead effectively during a crisis.

In a blog he released on March 17, Stark says the one thing that is always needed when there is a crisis is a leader. 

Stark provided six tips for leading:

  1. Get calmer. Quickly assess the situation and figure out what needs to be done to improve the situation.
  2. Get closer and get involved. Do not hide in an office and hope for problems to be resolved.Get closer, get involved and resolve the conflict.
  3. Do the right thing.  Leaders know that when most people are moving in one direction, they have the opportunity to move against the flow and do the right thing.
  4. Take action and mobilize your team. Having something to do helps people stay calm, stay focused and take action to improve the situation. Each day, make a list of the things you and the team have accomplished to improve the situation.
  5. Over-communicate. During chaotic times, normal communication channels won’t be working as well as usual. People will be hungrier than ever for information. Give them an opportunity to provide input.
  6. Provide hope. Most people want to follow a leader who has a positive vision that the crisis will be resolved and tomorrow will be even better than it was today.

