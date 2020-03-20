Tips for Maintaining Business During Virus Outbreak

March 20, 2020—The Phoenix Solutions Group, a collision repair marketing firm, has issued tips for shops to keep as much business as possible during the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

The PSG says it is vital for a body shop to have its updated information on its website as well as all listing services to ensure customers know you're open for business.Include your current hours of operation and update accordingly.

Other tips to do to keep business flowing include:

Add a banner to the home page of your website indicating you ARE open Ensure all listing platforms remain updated - not just Google and Facebook

PSG also recommends adding a page to your site referencing the crisis and outline how your business is addressing the situation. Include the following: