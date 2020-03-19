General Motors Suspends Production
March 19, 2020—General Motors has suspended manufacturing operations in North America due to the coronavirus. The suspension is an effort to keep facilities clean and protect people.
The suspension will last until March 30.
Production status will be re-evaluated week-to-week after that.
To ensure that production stops in a safe and orderly fashion, plants will suspend operations in a cadence, with each facility receiving specific instructions from manufacturing leadership.