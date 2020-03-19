MENU

News

Prime Automotive Group Introduces Pickup Option

March 19, 2020
March 19, 2020—Prime Automotive is going to be offering customers a pickup and delivery service called Prime Pickup. Cars can be delivered to customers' locations for test drives.

If autos are in need of repair or maintenance, Prime employees will pick them up and drop them off when service is complete.

Prime has already instituted precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.  These range from employee health and safety protocols to extra sanitary measures in all areas of the dealerships.  Cars that are being delivered or repaired will be sanitized as much as possible.  Particular attention will be paid to "high touch" areas such as steering wheels, door handles, gear shifts, etc.

Should sheltering or other relevant measures be required Prime will adapt its program, the company indicated.

 

