News

Daimler Suspends Majority of Production

March 18, 2020
March 18, 2020—Due to the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daimler Group will suspend the majority of its production in Europe, as well as work in selected administrative departments, for an initial period of two weeks.

The suspension applies to Daimler's car, van and commercial vehicle plants in Europe and will start this week.

With these closures, Daimler is helping to protect its workforce, to interrupt chains of infection and to contain the spread of the pandemic. At the same time, this will reportedly help the company to prepare for a period of temporarily lower demand and to protect its financial strength.

