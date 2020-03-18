Chance for Increased Unemployment After COVID-19

March 18, 2020—The U.S. unemployment rate could reach 20 percent due to the coronavirus if Congress does not pass a $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, reported the New York Post.

According to the report, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has been pushing for Republican lawmakers to pass the bailout package that would include checks to Americans facing financial hardship.

Mnuchin was not issuing an economic forecast but showcasing the potential risks.