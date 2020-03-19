This Week in Leadership Tactics

March 19, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

5 Simple Steps to Do a Spring Cleaning on Your To-Do List — Inc.

Spring is here. Sure, decluttering your house is a great step, but if you really want a fresh outlook, you have to de-clutter your mind too. Here's how.

7 Ways Teams Can Problem Solve Better Than Individuals — Entrepreneur

Following these team tips will enhance collaboration and help employees solve problems more effectively.

You Don't Need a Grand Strategy to Achieve Organizational Change — Harvard Business Review

To succeed, transformational efforts need to empower line-managers and employees with more than just lip service, but with real resources that help them solve the real problems that come with adopting new practices. Here’s how you can succeed where many fail.