WIN Cancels 2020 Annual Education Conference

March 17, 2020—The Women's Industry Network (WIN) has canceled its 2020 Annual Educational Conference due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The conference was scheduled for May 3-5 in Newport Beach, Calif.

Full conference registration fee refunds will be issued to all participants, which includes Scholarship Walk and guest tickets for the WIN Celebration. No action is required on the participants' part.

Plans to honor and celebrate WIN Scholarship recipients and Most Influential Women (MIW) winners will be announced soon.