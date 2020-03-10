MENU

Court Awards Damages to VW Vehicle Owners

March 10, 2020
March 10, 2020—A U.S. jury in California awarded four VW vehicle owners a total of $100,000 as punitive damages, according to a report by Reuters.

The VW vehicle owners had been sold cars that emitted excess pollution. The jury previously awarded the owners a total of $5,747 in compensatory damages.

The drivers, three individuals and a couple, are among some 350 people who opted out of a $10 billion U.S. class action settlement with the German automaker which agreed to buy back hundreds of thousands of its cars after it admitted to using illegal software to cheat U.S. pollution tests in September 2015, according to the report.

VW said Monday it was pleased the jury had rejected most of the owners’ demands but that it would appeal to have the figure reduced.

