AASP/NJ's NORTHEAST Event Postponed

March 9, 2020—This year's NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, originally scheduled to take place March 20-22 in Secaucus, NJ, has been rescheduled. The event will now take place in late August.

The event was postponed until the summer due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

In an email to FenderBender, Alicia Figurelli, an event manager, said: "Unfortunately, after careful consideration AASP/NJ today made the difficult decision to postpone the NORTHEAST 2020 Automotive Services Show.

"We have rescheduled; our new dates will be August 21-23," added Figurelli, who works in exhibitor sales/event management for AASP/NJ's annual event.

While the coronavirus has hit foreign countries like China and Italy harder than the U.S., major American cities like Seattle are starting to feel the effects. And, in the New York area, companies like Google have begun restricting visitors to their offices.

As of late Monday, USA TODAY reported that there were more than 600 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. across more than 30 states and the District of Columbia. The death toll had reached 26, the newspaper reported.