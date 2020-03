Precision Collision Center Acquires Mo. Body Shop

March 9, 2020—Precision Collision Center recently acquired KCI Collision Center in Platte City, Mo.

Chris Jones, owner of Precision Collision Center, owns two other locations in Pleasant Valley and Gladstone, Mo.

Precision Collision Center has certifications including I-CAR Gold, Honda and Acura ProFirst, Ford, Assured Performance and Ford aluminum certified. The body shop has OEM certifications including Ford, Nissan, Acura, Honda, Hyundai, Chrysler, GM, Fiat and Kia.