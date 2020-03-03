MENU

Pair of GM Vehicles Lauded by Safety Organization

March 3, 2020
March 3, 2020—The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse earns good ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in five crashworthiness evaluations. The Traverse earns a good rating in driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint evaluations. 

Ratings for those five evaluations also apply to the 2020 Buick Enclave, which is built on the same platform.

The Traverse comes equipped with two optional vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention systems, both of which rate superior in Institute evaluations. It's also available with two distinct vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention systems. The Enclave has the same optional front crash prevention systems and earns identical ratings. 

