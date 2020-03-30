Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit
The 2019 FenderBender Industry Survey hints that it’s worth it for shop owners to incentivize employees with bonus plans and training reimbursements. While the numbers were hardly one-sided, shops that noted in the survey they offer bonus plans and training reimbursements tended to be a bit more profitable and productive than competing shops that don’t offer such benefits.
Here’s a look at the top five benefits offered these days by body shop owners, as well as the KPIs that are produced by shops that offer specific benefits.