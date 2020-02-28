Report: Speeding Causes Higher Traffic Fatalities in Midwest, Southeast

Feb. 28, 2020—Researchers at Compare Auto Insurance recently analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System for the period 2013-17 and found that speeding tends to account for a higher percentage of traffic fatalities in the Southeast and Midwest.

Four of the worst 15 cities for speeding are located in California. These are the cities where speeding problems are the worst:

#15 Charlotte, North Carolina

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 40.6 percent

#14 Stockton, California

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 40.7 percent

#13 Chula Vista, California

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 41.7 percent

#12 Yonkers, New York

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 42.1 percent

#11 Fresno, California

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 42.6 percent

#10 Aurora, Colorado

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 42.9 percent

#9 Chicago, Illinois

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 43.4 percent

#8 Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 47.3 percent

#7 Saint Louis, Missouri

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 48.6 percent

#6 Washington, District of Columbia

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 49.2 percent

#5 Plano, Texas

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 49.2 percent

#4 Fontana, California

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 50.7 percent

#3 Cleveland, Ohio

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 51.9 percent

#2 Irving, Texas

Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 52.2 percent

#1 North Las Vegas, Nevada