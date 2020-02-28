Report: Speeding Causes Higher Traffic Fatalities in Midwest, Southeast
Feb. 28, 2020—Researchers at Compare Auto Insurance recently analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System for the period 2013-17 and found that speeding tends to account for a higher percentage of traffic fatalities in the Southeast and Midwest.
Four of the worst 15 cities for speeding are located in California. These are the cities where speeding problems are the worst:
#15 Charlotte, North Carolina
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 40.6 percent
#14 Stockton, California
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 40.7 percent
#13 Chula Vista, California
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 41.7 percent
#12 Yonkers, New York
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 42.1 percent
#11 Fresno, California
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 42.6 percent
#10 Aurora, Colorado
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 42.9 percent
#9 Chicago, Illinois
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 43.4 percent
#8 Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 47.3 percent
#7 Saint Louis, Missouri
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 48.6 percent
#6 Washington, District of Columbia
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 49.2 percent
#5 Plano, Texas
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 49.2 percent
#4 Fontana, California
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 50.7 percent
#3 Cleveland, Ohio
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 51.9 percent
#2 Irving, Texas
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 52.2 percent
#1 North Las Vegas, Nevada
- Share of all traffic fatalities involving speeding (2013-2017): 53.9 percent