Ford Uses Data for Discounted Insurance Partnership

Feb. 28, 2020—Ford has partnered with Nationwide and will offer motorists the ability to use vehicle driving data for discounted Nationwide usage-based insurance.

By logging on to their FordPass or Lincoln Way app, customers in 39 states with qualifying 2020 Ford or Lincoln vehicles can purchase a policy and become eligible to save up to 40 percent.

Ford and Lincoln will share their vehicle connectivity information with Nationwide for the initial six-month policy.

Once customers purchase a policy, the connected vehicle will track and share distance driven, hard braking and accelerating, idle time and night driving to establish a policy rate for renewal. The data are shared with Nationwide through the vehicle’s embedded modem, which eliminates the need for an app or vehicle plug-in device.