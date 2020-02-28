MENU

Ford Uses Data for Discounted Insurance Partnership

February 28, 2020
Feb. 28, 2020—Ford has partnered with Nationwide and will offer motorists the ability to use vehicle driving data for discounted Nationwide usage-based insurance.

By logging on to their FordPass or Lincoln Way app, customers in 39 states with qualifying 2020 Ford or Lincoln vehicles can purchase a policy and become eligible to save up to 40 percent. 

Ford and Lincoln will share their vehicle connectivity information with Nationwide for the initial six-month policy. 

Once customers purchase a policy, the connected vehicle will track and share distance driven, hard braking and accelerating, idle time and night driving to establish a policy rate for renewal. The data are shared with Nationwide through the vehicle’s embedded modem, which eliminates the need for an app or vehicle plug-in device. 

