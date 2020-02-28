VW Reaches Nearly $900M Deal in Diesel Scandal

Feb. 28, 2020—Following Volkswagen rigging diesel emissions tests, the automaker and a German consumer group has reached a $900 agreement in a class action lawsuit.

Nearly all U.S. owners of affected cars agreed to take part in a $25 billion settlement in 2016 in the United States, but VW has said there was no legal basis for consumers in Germany to seek compensation due to differences in law.

The money will be divided among the members of the class action and will be determined on age of vehicle and model.