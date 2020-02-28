MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0320Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secret to Providing Stellar Customer Service

Snap Shop: Quality Auto Body & Glass

4 Keys to Efficient Modern Scanning

Numbers: The Impact of DRPs

Lift Safety 101

How to Handle Neighbors Who Hate Body Shops

Master Your Shop's Culture

How I Work: Bob Winters

Support Your Staff

Examining Effective Goal-Setting

The Keys to Scheduling Work Effectively

The Keys to Quickly Winning Over Customers

News

VW Reaches Nearly $900M Deal in Diesel Scandal

February 28, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS class action lawsuit diesel scandal lawsuit settlement Volkswagen

Feb. 28, 2020—Following Volkswagen rigging diesel emissions tests, the automaker and a German consumer group has reached a $900 agreement in a class action lawsuit.

Nearly all U.S. owners of affected cars agreed to take part in a $25 billion settlement in 2016 in the United States, but VW has said there was no legal basis for consumers in Germany to seek compensation due to differences in law.

The money will be divided among the members of the class action and will be determined on age of vehicle and model.

Related Articles

VW Fraud Suit Arrises from ‘Dirty Diesel’ Scandal

Ex-Audi CEO Charged in VW Scandal

US Seeks More Transparency from VW in Emissions Scandal

You must login or register in order to post a comment.