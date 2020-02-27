MENU

Numbers: The Impact of DRPs

February 27, 2020
Kelly Beaton
FB_Numbers_Graph_0320.jpg

The 2019 FenderBender Industry Survey lends ample insight into just how impactful direct repair program (DRP) relationships are for body shops. 

    The survey data certainly suggests that, the more DRP relationships a shop has, the better their CSI scores tend to be. The survey data also suggests that shops with DRP relationships tend to have slightly fewer challenges getting reimbursed for diagnostic scanning than shops that are on no DRPs. Here’s a closer look at the data, above. 

 

Kelly_headshot

