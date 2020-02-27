SUN Collision Repair Adds Wiring Diagrams to Software

Feb. 27, 2020—SUN recently announced the release of SUN Collision Repair Information software with wiring diagrams. The release includes interactivity that connects the diagrams directly to component information.

While viewing a wiring diagram, technicians can click on any component within the diagram to see a pop-up menu with selections to learn more about specifications, component location, connector views, guided component tests and more. There is no need to exit the wiring diagram to find related information they need to diagnose the issue, the company said in a press release.

Other features of the software include: