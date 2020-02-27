SUN Collision Repair Adds Wiring Diagrams to Software
Feb. 27, 2020—SUN recently announced the release of SUN Collision Repair Information software with wiring diagrams. The release includes interactivity that connects the diagrams directly to component information.
While viewing a wiring diagram, technicians can click on any component within the diagram to see a pop-up menu with selections to learn more about specifications, component location, connector views, guided component tests and more. There is no need to exit the wiring diagram to find related information they need to diagnose the issue, the company said in a press release.
Other features of the software include:
- Component names in the diagrams are active links that connect directly to complete component information.
-
The ability to toggle highlighting of associated wires for each component without having to click each wire separately.
-
A view of complex diagrams with highlighting that extends across all the pages until the wire reaches its termination point.
-
Zoom and orientation are maintained across multiple pages, streamlining navigation.
-
When performing a deep dive into a wiring diagram, hidden wires appear faded but do not disappear entirely, providing detail while preserving the big picture view.