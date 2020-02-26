Ford Trucks Recalled for Headlight Concerns

Feb. 26, 2020—Ford is recalling F-150 pickup trucks because the headlights are too bright and may reduce visibility for drivers, reported Consumer Reports.

The recall involves more than 217,000 F-150s from the 2018 through 2020 model years that are equipped with optional LED headlights. When drivers turn on their low-beam headlights manually, the headlight switch fails to also dim the truck’s daytime running lights.

As a result, both are illuminated at the same time, so the lights can be too bright for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. This problem doesn't occur when the switch is left in the “Auto” position.

Currently, Ford is not aware of any injuries or crashes related to the issue.