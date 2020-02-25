MENU

News

OPS Technology Suite to be Integrated into BMW Dealerships

February 25, 2020
auto BMW dealerships body shops cars collision repair OPS OPS Technology parts delivery process Parts Procurement wholesale parts sales

Feb. 25, 2020—Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) has signed a national contract with BMW of North America (BMW) to integrate the OPS Technology Suite in BMW dealerships. 

The Suite will provide a solution for the wholesale parts sales and delivery process.

The platform includes OPSTrax (Parts Procurement), ValuTra (Conquesting), DeliveryTrax (Logistics Management), TraxPod (Instant Notifications), TraxDrive (Driver Mobile App) and BackTrax (Return/Credit Solutions). 

The technology follows the life cycle of a part, from estimate and order to tracking, delivery, and transaction posting. It connects dealers with their collision shop customers through a supply chain solution that can reduce costs and improve ordering efficiency, according to Sib Bahjat, COO and co-founder of OPS.

