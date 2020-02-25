OPS Technology Suite to be Integrated into BMW Dealerships

Feb. 25, 2020—Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) has signed a national contract with BMW of North America (BMW) to integrate the OPS Technology Suite in BMW dealerships.

The Suite will provide a solution for the wholesale parts sales and delivery process.

The platform includes OPSTrax (Parts Procurement), ValuTra (Conquesting), DeliveryTrax (Logistics Management), TraxPod (Instant Notifications), TraxDrive (Driver Mobile App) and BackTrax (Return/Credit Solutions).

The technology follows the life cycle of a part, from estimate and order to tracking, delivery, and transaction posting. It connects dealers with their collision shop customers through a supply chain solution that can reduce costs and improve ordering efficiency, according to Sib Bahjat, COO and co-founder of OPS.