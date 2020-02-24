Usage-Based Insurance Company Sells to Other Carriers

Feb. 21, 2020—Metromile, one of the first companies to use technology to sell insurance based on the number of miles driven, is offering its platform throughout the industry, reported Insurance Journal.

Metromile is packaging its technology in a software-as-a-service offering called Metromile Enterprise. The platform includes Report — the loss reporting tool — and three other products. Metromile Replay is a “virtual witness” that recreates accidents based on data collected from the Pulse sensors that Metromile attaches to the onboard diagnostic ports in customers’ cars. Metromile Detect alerts adjusters if its programming finds reason to suspect a claim is fraudulent. Metromile Streamline provides back-office automation and customer intelligence.

In a section of the annual report titled Prompt Claims Payments, the carrier said Metromile simplifies the claims reporting process for consumers while allowing clams adjusters to devote their energies toward complicated settlement negotiations.