Study Notes Changing Used-Car Trends

Feb. 21, 2020—In a study by LendingTree, more than 600,000 auto loan queries were studied and the study found the national average age of a used car people sought to finance was about five years old.

Residents sought the oldest used cars in Spokane, Wash. Vehicles at least 7.66 years on average were what people sought to finance.

States where people buy the oldest cars:

Washington

Kansas

Utah

Tennessee

South Carolina

States that buy the newest used cars:

California

Florida

Washington, D.C.

Massachusetts

San Jose, Calif., heart of the wealthy Silicon Valley, prefers newer used cars, at an average of 3.54 years.