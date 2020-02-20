Honda Launches Performance Data Recorder

Feb. 20, 2020—Honda officially announced its new LogR performance data recorder on Wednesday, reported CNET.

The new data recorder will be exclusive to the 2020 Civic Type R.

When you're driving, the performance monitor shows pertinent data on the Civic's 7-inch infotainment screen, including things like coolant temperature, oil pressure, gear position and more. There's also a so-called "g-meter" that displays acceleration, braking and cornering forces on a graph, or on a view of the car itself so you can get a better idea of the hatchback's pitch and roll.

The LogR tech also uses data and sensors for cornering forces, acceleration and braking.