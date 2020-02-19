OEC to Roll Out Enhancements

Feb. 19, 2020—CollisionLink this week announced changes to OEConnection that will roll out early this year.

The CollisionLink team introduced Collision Vision – an initiative to make the CollisionLink Shop tool better. Early this year, the ordering experience will improve, the company said in a press release. Shops will see OEM promotional part prices, upfront, inside CollisionLink Shop. They'll see parts pricing immediately.

Later this year, the company will include flagging parts that are added to estimates that do not fit the VIN of the vehicle the technician is working on, preventing the technician from ordering the wrong part.

CollisionLink will also send notifications of parts not in stock. Finally, the company will also provide complete OEM catalog access.