News

AutoTrix Unveils New Brake Light

February 19, 2020
Feb. 19, 2020—AutoTrix developed the 3rd brake light flasher to grab the attention of drivers that may otherwise be distracted and get them focused on driving safely again.

The AutoTrix 3rd Brake Light Flasher is activated when the vehicle brakes are depressed. Once this occurs, the high-level stop lamp will flash twice before holding solid to provide a visual braking alert to any vehicles that may be behind the driver. This, in turn, can help grab the attention of following drivers and add precious seconds to their reaction time to avoid the occurrence of a rear-end collision.

AutoTrix designs and manufactures all of its 3rd Brake Light Flashers in the U.S. This module was developed to work with incandescent and LED lights while remaining water and shock resistant to promote longevity. Each 3rd Brake Light Flasher module is tested before final packaging to ensure a quality product upon arrival.

