News

Recall Search Tool Surpasses 8M Mark in Identifying Recalls

February 17, 2020
 Feb. 17, 2020—More than 257 million vehicles have now been processed through a search tool aimed at creating greater consumer awareness of auto recalls. 

The Vehicle Recall Search Service (VRSS) has identified over 8 million vehicles on the road with an open recall, of which 1.7 million of them had an open Takata air bag recall. Nearly 39 percent of those, or 656,000 vehicles with an open Takata airbag recall, have been repaired.

Currently, there are eight state DMVs registered to use the tool to provide supplemental recall notifications to consumers. New York was the first DMV to fully implement checks for open recalls during the vehicle inspection process using VRSS, and Ohio during the registration process.

 

 

