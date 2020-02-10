Hyundai Recalls More Than 400K Elantras

Feb. 10, 2020—Hyundai is recalling nearly 430,000 Elantras because a faulty part may catch fire, per a report from Consumer Reports.

The issue stems from the ABS module. There is a chance that moisture could enter the module, which might cause a short circuit that could lead to a fire. Since the ABS module remains powered on even when the vehicle is shut off, that fire could take place while the vehicle is unattended.

To prevent the risk of fire in an unattended vehicle, Hyundai will install a relay that shuts off the module when the vehicle is turned off.

If the vehicle is on, an ABS warning light may be illuminated on the dashboard or a noise could alert the driver.

The recall is expected to begin April 3.