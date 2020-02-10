MENU

March HD Repair Forum Event Agenda Unveiled

February 10, 2020
Feb. 10, 2020—The HD Repair Forum's third annual event will be held March 24-25.

The two-day event is filled with a fast-paced agenda, with speakers from industry leading companies and individuals driving change in the industry. Some of the topics include: 

  • Frame, Cab, and Trailer Repair 
  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Scanning, and Diagnostics 
  • Business Strategy and Employee Relations 
  • Steering, braking, and other key repair knowledge 

For the first time, a bus manufacturer, Prevost, will be presenting at the conference.

 

