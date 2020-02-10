March HD Repair Forum Event Agenda Unveiled

Feb. 10, 2020—The HD Repair Forum's third annual event will be held March 24-25.

The two-day event is filled with a fast-paced agenda, with speakers from industry leading companies and individuals driving change in the industry. Some of the topics include:

Frame, Cab, and Trailer Repair

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Scanning, and Diagnostics

Business Strategy and Employee Relations

Steering, braking, and other key repair knowledge

For the first time, a bus manufacturer, Prevost, will be presenting at the conference.