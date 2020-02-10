Ford Undergoes Management Shakeup

Feb. 10, 2020—Ford announced a major shake-up in its senior management ranks on Friday, according to a report by NBC News.

The role changes come when Ford faces product launch problems like with the Explorer SUV and declining earnings. Joe Hinrichs, a 19-year veteran and president of automotive operations, is leaving the automaker.

Jim Farley, who had been overseeing Ford’s new business operations — including its push into electrified and autonomous vehicles — now becomes chief operating officer.

CEO Jim Hackett himself was named CEO in 2017, following a management shake-up, quickly putting in place what he described Friday as “an S-Curve,” a push for “smart vehicles."