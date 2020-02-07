Feb. 8, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources.

Here's How to Tell if Your Leadership Skills Are Up to Par – Inc

When starting or running a business, your leadership skills will be just as important to success as your bottom line, whether you have one employee or 100.

How to Break Your Work Addiction – Entrepreneur

When we work too much, everyone suffers. Many of us focus obsessively on work because it feels good to have a purpose. Being talented at something and contributing to a larger cause can certainly improve our lives. But working too much can have the opposite effect.

How Family Businesses Can Attract Non-Family Talent – Harvard Business Review

Although family members are often committed to the business, they sometimes lack the skills and fortitude necessary to maintain it across generations.