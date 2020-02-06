Uber to Test Self-Driving Cars in Calif.

Feb. 6, 2020—Uber Advanced Technologies Group has been issued a permit that would allow the company to put its autonomous vehicles back on public roads in California, reported TechCrunch.

Uber ended all testing on public roads after one of its vehicles struck and killed pedestrian Elaine Herzberg in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.

Uber has also started mapping in Washington, D.C., ahead of plans to begin testing its self-driving vehicles in the city this year. Uber intends to launch autonomous vehicles in Washington, D.C. before the end of 2020.