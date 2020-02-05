MENU

Rideshare-Only Insurance Piloted in Ga. 

February 5, 2020
Feb. 5, 2020—Buckle has unveiled the first rideshare-only insurance that provides rideshare and Transportation Network Company (TNC) drivers with personal and commercial coverage.

Using the driving record from rideshare drivers, Buckle provides coverage whether the user's rideshare app is on or off.

Buckle Insurance is now available to eligible Lyft drivers in Georgia with other partners expected in the coming months.

The launch of Buckle Insurance comes after the company successfully completed its pilot with hundreds of drivers across Georgia in 2019. Buckle’s web-based, experience enables rideshare drivers to receive quotes in less than five minutes. 

 

 

