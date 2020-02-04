MENU

SEMA Seeking 2020 Speakers

February 4, 2020
Feb. 4, 2020—Applications are now being accepted at www.sema.org/speakers for industry leaders who would like to host a seminar at the 2020 SEMA Show. The 2020 SEMA Show will take place Nov. 3-6 in Las Vegas. 

The association is especially interested in speakers with experience in retail, small-business operations, economic trends.

The SEMA Show education program typically includes more than five dozen sessions. While topics address basic business practices such as customer service, marketing and social media, the 2020 education program will focus on issues currently affecting businesses in the automotive aftermarket.

Topics of interest for the 2020 SEMA Show include, but are not limited to:
•    Business Issues and Solutions
•    eCommerce
•    Electric and Alternate Fuel Vehicles
•    Technical Training and Fabrication
•    Diversity and Inclusion
•    Brand Development
•    Digital Marketing

