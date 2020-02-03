2020 WIN Conference Registration Opens
Feb. 3, 2020—The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) recently announced that registration for the 2020 Educational Conference is now open.
This year’s Conference will be held May 3-5, 2020 in Newport Beach, Calif. “Driving the Future,” the conference theme, will be reflected throughout the agenda of the two-and-a-half-day event.
The early bird price of $300 is open if you purchase before March 31st. After that, the member rate is $475 and a non-member ticket is $700. Attendance at the Most Influential Women and Scholarship Winners Gala only is $80 per person.