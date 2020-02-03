MENU

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

2020 WIN Conference Registration Opens

February 3, 2020
No Comments
Feb. 3, 2020—The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) recently announced that registration for the 2020 Educational Conference is now open.

This year’s Conference will be held May 3-5, 2020 in Newport Beach, Calif. “Driving the Future,” the conference theme, will be reflected throughout the agenda of the two-and-a-half-day event.

The early bird price of $300 is open if you purchase before March 31st. After that, the member rate is $475 and a non-member ticket is $700. Attendance at the Most Influential Women and Scholarship Winners Gala only is $80 per person.

